WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu makes emotional plea after house gets robbed

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu on Thursday posted a video of her burglarised home on Instagram She said thugs had broken into her home in Durban and had stolen clothes, a laptop, her lawnmower and stocks of perfume bottles. In the first video, Wabantu walks through her house to show where the robbers went through her house looking for things to steal, including the empty boxes of her perfume stock. She captioned the video: "House Robbery/Siqekezelwe please assist with any information/Grass Machines. Boxes of my Perfumes anyone selling them,Laptop,Our Clothes Zonke. Area Malvern".

She followed this up by telling her fans that things happen to everyone and said she was not going to pretend to be strong since "everyone goes through sh*t".

She told her fans to appreciate life and while she was hurting at the moment, she would feel better the next day.

Wabantu ended the video on a lighter note by saying she had opened a bottle of cider to help ease the emotional pain she was going through.

Watch the video below: