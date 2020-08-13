WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu says she speaks to 'Gomora' star Ntobeko Sishi in the DMs

Reality television star Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that she speaks to “Gomora” actor, Ntobeko Sishi. Zodwa sat with MacG in the latest episode of #PodcastAndChill where she revealed a number of things about her life and answered some difficult questions. She was open about why she prefers dating younger men, why hateful comments about her don’t phase her and even who she has slept with in the entertainment industry. When asked by Mac if Ntobeko has hit her up via DMs (Direct Message) yet following her flirting with him publicly last month, Zodwa said that the two already speak. “We speak via DMs”, she said. She then went on to show Mac messages between Ntobeko and herself but refused to hand her phone over to him or have it be shown on camera.

When asked if he was going to be her next “Ben 10”, Zodwa said that she just wanted to have fun.

The star, who has had two public breakups explained why she preferred dating younger men.

“I like the energy they have to follow me around, helping me with my travelling. I don’t want an old man that’s going to ask me to wash their clothes for them and cook for them.

“They are then going to want to beat me up and cheat on me. Don’t forget that I once dated Mandla Mthembu so I don’t want to be controlled or managed”, she said.

She also added that she has never felt used by any younger man she has been in a relationship with. “I would not say that they use me because I love them.

“I allow them to wear the sneakers from Dubai, I am the one who buys the stuff but the problem is that they think they are now Chris Brown, they think they can start playing a different role,” she said.

Zodwa also went on to claim that she has slept with Thabo Mabogwane of Black Motion.

Watch the interview below: