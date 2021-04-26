WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi hits all the right notes as she sings Bruno Mars’ 'Leave the Door Open'

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s singing skills are only getting better and better every time we hear her. Now her fans are demanding their beauty queen gets signed to a record label.

In April 2020, Tunzi wowed her worldwide fans when she posted a video of herself singing “Amazulu” by Amanda Black. In the video she mentioned that she finds a lot of strength and healing in music.

Now too, Tunzi took to Instagram to sing, in an effort uplift her mood as well as spread happiness to her fans - a goal, we think - she successfully achieved.

Tunzi asked fans to take a “breather” from all the bad news on the timeline as she shared a video of her silky smooth voice, singing “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak and Silk Sonic.

Accompanying the video was a deep caption that read: “Spreading happiness ❤️ There have been so many bad news happening around the world. It seems like everytime I login there’s bad news on the timeline everyday. So today I’m spreading happiness with this silly video of me. Not to say the sad serious issues are not important but to say let’s take a breather! So, this is what I get up to in my natural habitat when I’m alone and hyping myself up (totally getting a STOP embarrassing me text from my little sister). Please enjoy into the weekend and...you’re welcome 🤣❤️”.

Comments flooded her timelime and a serious Minnie Dlamini-Jones tagged American rapper and record producer, Diddy to sign her up.

“Can someone sign this Queen today? @diddy,” comment Dlamini- Jones.

While boitumelo_brownskin_ wrote: “This kept me smiling the whole time. 😍🥺 not forgetting that angelic voice 🥺❤️. Can Bruno Mars see this please!!!! 😭😭😭”.

And sonu89848 said: “Much needed for people in India. We are suffering. @zozitunzi ❤️. Covid has taken all happiness”.