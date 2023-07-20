‘We miss you soooo much’: Mzansi remembers Riky Rick on his 36th birthday

Entertainment industry figures, family and fans alike have been paying homage to late rapper Riky Rick on what would’ve been his 36th birthday. The talented rapper and fashion icon lost his battle with mental illness last year.

The Major League DJz twins posted a message on their Instagram Stories: “Happy birthday big bro ❤️ we miss you sooooo much 😞❤️ ❤️ I know you making sure we more stronger than ever. ❤️ It's everything we ever dreamt and spoke about. Keep us going and focused 🙏🏾❤️” Robot Boii shared a pair of images on Twitter of him skating with Riky together with the caption, “Happy Birthday Makhado 🙏🏾♾️✌🏾 📸: @YOUNG_STILO_ #RikyRick #WeNeverDieWeMultiply.” Fellow Boyzn Bucks member Stilo Magolide shared, “Heavenly one to my naynzie. Old Saab no insurance my seat back/ Somebody tell em I'm taking my beats back/ people of the south with the gold in the mouth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STILO MAGOLIDE (@stilomagolide) Back in June, Riky’s family posthumously put out a new A.I-generated single titled ‘Stronger’. The single is a celebration of Riky’s life and a call for more awareness about mental health.

The new single was produced by the newly formed Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism. In honour of Riky’s life, the new foundation aims to bring attention to the issue of deteriorating mental health and wellbeing. It also aims to support the efforts of individuals and organisations who promote mental wellbeing.

“Our hope is that the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism will inspire individuals and organisation to care for young people, for mental health and wellbeing as well as participate in bringing about the changes we want in society - in essence - to stay shining,” said Riky Rick’s mother, Louisa Zondo. The new project was put together in collaboration with a range of partners, including TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and Sony Music Africa.