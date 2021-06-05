Welile Nzuza talks about the challenges of shooting a new show during a pandemic

Celebrated actor and stage performer Welile Nzuza is switching gears in his career with an original hit comedy series.

Known for roles on “7de Laan”, “Scandal!”, “Rhythm City”, “Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu”, and American blockbuster “Vehicle 19”, Welile is no stranger to the small and big screens.

In his latest venture, the star plays Tshiamo Tselane in SABC2’s newest comedy series, “Ak’sispaza”.

After his mother passes away, ambitious (but failed) entrepreneur Tshiamo is left to run her supermarket in Kliptown.

Having had terrible luck with all of his past projects, Tshiamo becomes hellbent on making the supermarket successful enough to one day franchise both to honour his mother’s legacy and prove his worth as a businessman.

We caught up with Welile.

How did your involvement in “Ak’sispaza” come about?

We'd just found out that Rhythm City was being discontinued so I availed myself for the audition, and after a lot of shifting things around I was able to do the audition and was thoroughly ecstatic that I'd received the role of Tshiamo.

What attracted you to the script?

The script is funny on and off the page, that was the main attraction to it. I was also enticed by it being an original South African story and the characters are all so dynamic yet relatable to our society and all that's being spoken about currently.

Tell me about your character Tshiamo Tselane, who do you enjoy the most about him?

Tshiamo is a big dreamer and an aspiring businessman with the drive and passion, but without the follow-through and the necessary people skills to allow himself to be assisted where he seems to be falling short.

He's a control freak but with the right intentions and motive behind all his big ideas. I love that when pushed to it, he does learn to let go and allow himself assistance from others and listen to suggestions.

What do you not like about your character?

I dislike that it takes him so long to stop being controlling and accept others' help and suggestions but what's great is that he does accept help 'eventually' and has such a positive outlook on everything.

How different is this character from the previous ones you have played?

Tshiamo is quite different to other characters in that he's the first extremely anxious control freak I've played.

He's also the first shop manager I've had a chance to play. He is also the first character that I've had the opportunity to play in an original Sout African sitcom.

Every challenge to the character was made so much easier to overcome with the incredible talents of all our incredible cast.

What have been some of the challenges of being a part of this production?

The Covid-19 situation and regulations and restrictions were quite a challenge to overcome during shooting but an amazing cast and crew made it all possible.

Our crew and production were incredibly amazing at working efficiently and ensuring a comfortable space for all to work at their best and still excel in their various roles.

The time constraints and pressures of the shoots almost flew by unnoticed because of everyone's pulling together.

What do you hope people take away from “Ak’sispaza”?

I'd love the audience to see that it's alright to let go and accept assistance where one doesn't know what to do and allow others to lead where they fall short, and remember there is strength in unity and working together towards a common purpose.

Also that we may be different but not so much and share more in common rather than not.

But mainly, they should sit back, relax, allow themselves to escape and let the show make them laugh as much as possible.

“Ak’sispaza” airs at 9.30pm on Thursday nights on SABC2.