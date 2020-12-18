Well, it’s official! Murdah Bongz congratulates girlfriend DJ Zinhle on her Nectar Rosè MCC

Following months of speculations that the queen of the decks DJ Zinhle has found love in the arms of Black motion’s DJ Murdah Bongz, the couple have publicly confirmed their romance. Despite the rumours that have been making rounds on social media and Twitter investigators revealing the couple’s alleged romance, they both managed to keep the relationship a secret. Murdah Bongz has been teasing fans with snippets of his newly found love, and now the star finally dropped images of Zinhle. In his recent post, the star professed his undying love for Zinhle with a cute prayer. In the prayer written in Zulu, the star expressed his gratitude to God for the love of his life that is Zinhle.

In another post, he congratulated bae of her latest venture. He shared an image of the “Imlilio” hitmaker accompanied by a cute message, which read “ Congratulations on your pink surprise”

Zinhle, who is the new CEO of a sparkling wine brand, Boulevard Rosé, later revealed she’s launching Nectar Rosè MCC.

Taking to her Instagram account, Zinhle shared:” I'm so excited to introduce to you my special edition @boulevard.rose Nectar Rosè MCC. Produced to perfection and wrapped in my favourite colour to celebrate my birthday. Here's to celebrating your moment.”

She added: “I’m so grateful for another incredible year and whilst I know it hasn’t been the easiest for everyone, this year I want to celebrate my birthday with all of you, my fans, supporters and friends.”

The year 2020 has been a good year for Zinhle, not only did the award-winning Forbes Africa entertainer of the year and businesswoman stepped into the CEO position, but she also acquired equity in sparkling wine beverage Boulevard Nectar Rosè.

The move saw her become the first local artist to obtain equity in an international brand.

"For me, the perfect business acquisition has to share great synergy with who I am, not only as a DJ but as a woman too. I'd like to think I am the perfect mix between power and sophisticated and the Boulevard brand mirrors that nicely,“ said the internationally acclaimed DJ.

Zinhle went on to expand her Era by DJ Zinhle accessories brand with her recent launch of sunglasses and earrings.

She also launched her own masks.

Talk about boss moves.