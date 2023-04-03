Well wishes pour in for Derek Watts after health scare

‘Carte Blanche’’ presenter Derek Watts is learning to walk again after he suffered a suspected stroke 14 days ago. Watts recently announced that he was diagnosed with severe Sepsis which “destroyed the bod (sic) in an hour”.

The veteran journalist, who has been with Carte Blanche since 1988, wrote on Twitter: “Morning! Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and despatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU. “Diagnosed severe Sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour! So learning to walk again. But back on your #carteblanche screen asap!”

Morning! Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and despatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU. Diagnosed severe Sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour! So learning to walk again. But back on your #carteblanche screen asap! @MNet @DStv pic.twitter.com/EuwubujWIU — Derek Watts (@DerekWatts) April 2, 2023 A day later, Watts shared an update of his recovery and said he is doing well at home. The TV personality wrote: “Huge thanks to the incredible #CarteBlanche team for filling in for this “small” fellow recovering from Sepsis. “Back home four days and now walking unsupported for short distances. 😊 Really appreciated all the messages from viewers. You are the stars ⭐️ of the show!”

