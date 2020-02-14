Yanga Sobetwa finally gets her R1m, buys home for family









Yanga Sobetwa buys her family a new house. Picture: Armand Hough/INLSA. It seems the 2018 "Idols SA" winner, Yanga Sobetwa finally got her R1-million prize, following reports in November that the young star was yet to receive the winning prize nearly 12 months after her crowning.

Taking to social media this week, the rising star, shared with her thousand fans that she had bought a house for her family. Posing outside her new home, Sobetwa excitedly shared: "It’s another GOOD MORNING for the Young-lights.

"I finally purchased a property for my family and I,God is Good man!!! I write this in disbelief thank you to my parents who helped me take wise decisions and for your prayers and support."









The "Catch Me" star added that she will be completing her matric, since she was unable to continue with her schooling due to a hectic schedule after winning the competition, but now she's ready to resume her studies. She also thank God for her success, insisting that she's not "bragging;" she just wants to inspire others.





She wrote: "I’m about to go on your in Port Elizabeth,finishing my matric...have a car,have an album,ngi julis’ ukubonga kuwe, this is me thanking God for everything he’s done for me and everything I’ve wanted to achieve before the age of 20...not bragging but showing people that God can do it for you too."





The 'Idols SA' season 14 winner is gearing up for her "Promised Land" tour With Yanga Sobetwa to promote her debut album. Sobetwa says this tour is a way of saying "thank you to all those who voted" for her on 'Idols'.

"Promised Land" tour With Yanga Sobetwa takes place in PE on February 22. Tickets to the tour are currently available on Computicket.