It seems the 2018 "Idols SA" winner, Yanga Sobetwa finally got her R1-million prize, following reports in November that the young star was yet to receive the winning prize nearly 12 months after her crowning.
Taking to social media this week, the rising star, shared with her thousand fans that she had bought a house for her family. Posing outside her new home, Sobetwa excitedly shared: "It’s another GOOD MORNING for the Young-lights.
"I finally purchased a property for my family and I,God is Good man!!! I write this in disbelief thank you to my parents who helped me take wise decisions and for your prayers and support."