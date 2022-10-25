Young Stunna’s 5 most definitive hits to date

Even before “Adiwele” started to make waves in underground amapiano WhatsApp groups midway through 2021, it was clear that Young Stunna was the next big thing in SA music. Not much was known about the rapper-turned-amapiano artist at the time apart from that he was a protégé of Kabza De Small, the mercurial amapiano DJ and producer behind Piano Hub, and that he was a great guest artist.

Since “Adiwele” came out along with his multi-platinum selling debut album “Notumato”, Stunna has gone on to establish himself as one of SA’s most top hitmakers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Stunna (@youngstunna_rsa) Over the weekend he celebrated the one year anniversary of his Samas award-winning debut. In his brief time at the top of the food chain, there’ve been several songs that’ve played a pivotal role in his success. Here are the most important ones:

Dzo 729 and Guyu Pane - “Ba Xolele” ft. Young Stunna Having super producers Mellow & Sleazy, Felo Le Tee and DJ Maphorisa working together on one beat is a cheat code. And that’s exactly what we got with “Bopha”. When it first leaked, “Bopha” quickly became a hit at shows across the country, thanks to its flawless production and Stunna’s infectious hook. Anywhere you went, “Bopha” was the chosen song to shut the show down.

Young Stunna - “Adiwele” ft. Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa After what Young Stunna had done on “Bopha”, “Ba Xolele” and other top features, the pressure was on for him replicate this form with a single of his own. And boy, did he deliver with “Adiwele”, which was the lead single on “Notumato”.

While “Adiwele” was already a hit at clubs locally when Uncle Waffles posted that viral video of herself DJ and dancing to it at a show, that moment and the subsequent hype were vital in helping make the song an international hit. It’s been doing major numbers ever since. Young Stunna - “Sithi Shwi” ft. Big Zulu, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small With “Adiwele” tearing up the airwaves, the next question was: could Young Stunna do it again with another solo hit? The answer was emphatic.

Upon the album’s release, “Sithi Shwi” quickly emerged as a fan favourite and helped fully put to bed any doubts about his lasting power. Over the typically dynamic production by the Scorpion Kings, Stunna showcased his range and versatility alongside the flamboyant and lyrically gifted Big Zulu. K.O - “Sete” ft. Young Stunna and Blxckie I think it’s fair to say that Young Stunna was the main attraction on K.O’s record-breaking hit single, “Sete”. His Instagram clip performing the single helped propel it into a viral social media anthem within days of release.

It’s since gone on to become the fastest local song to go gold and platinum off streaming alone and the fastest to reach 10 million views on YouTube. If it wasn’t clear before, it is now: Young Stunna is the go to guy if you need a smash hit. He’s just a proper Stunna!