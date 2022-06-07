Zahara cancels gigs due to bad health

Multi-awarda-winning singer Zahara unexpectedly cancelled three shows in Eastern Cape and Gqeberha due to health challenges. Zahara, who was set to perform at Lounge at Bathurst, Lunga’s Lifestyle Lounge & Kitchen and Speakeasy Jazz Club, respectively, over the weekend, said she was forced to cancel the gigs because of poor health.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the “Phendula” hitmaker told her fans she received strict orders from her doctor to take bed rest. The star went on to apologise for disappointing her fans. “I’d like to apologise to my fans and promoters to share that I am unable to carry through my performances this weekend,” said Zahara.

“My health has taken a toll on me and I have been advised to be on bed rest. I look forward to getting out there as soon as I am physically fit.” Fans sent messages of love and support for Zahara, with many praying for her speedy recovery. “Get well soon Nana. You are in our prayers. Your life comes first, take it easy and recover then you will see your lovely supporters while in a good state. Love you Bulelwa,” wrote Dr Winnie Mashaba on Facebook.

“On behalf of all Malawians, we send quickly recovery to you” said Robert Vincent Bowness. “From Namibia, we love you and wish you a speedy recovery,” added Lucy Jeremias. “Sending love sis,” wrote Naima Kay.

“Your health is more important, everything else will follow! Get well soon! said Nyameko Stuurman. Last month, Zahara pleaded with Kaizer Motaung, the owner of football club Kaizer Chiefs to sponsor her concert, so she can raise funds to save her Roodepoort mansion. According to recent reports, the star has defaulted on her bond payments and subsequently her house was set to be auctioned on May 9.

Fans and friends have rallied behind Zahara, with many launching campaigns in an effort to help save her home. Following her recent interview with Zahara on May 21, “Imbewu” actress and “Umhlobo Wenene” host Lusanda Mbane shared details of how Mzansi can help donate funds to help the Eastern-Cape born star. During the interview, Zahara pleaded with South Africans to help her raise R350 000.

Speaking to Mbane, Zahara also refuted allegations of alcohol abuse after a viewer asked during the interview if the star is still battling alcohol addiction. “I’m very responsible... I bought my home at the age of 23. I have taken my siblings to school and my siblings’ children with my money,” she said. After the interview, Mbane shared on her Facebook page: “We love you Masithathu Zahara Army, always️.

“We will chill and bond in this house again, just like this, like old times. South Africa’s got you! Thank you for opening your heart to me and the listeners of UMhlobo Wenene FM 88 - 106. #OperationSaveZaharasHouse.” The star asked her fans to support her benefit concerts which she is set to host across the country. Her next benefit concert is scheduled to take place in Tshwane on Youth Day, June 16.