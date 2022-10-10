Zahara responds to ‘drunk’ claims: ‘I’m tired of explaining myself’

Multi-award-winning singer and guitarist Zahara has responded to claims that she was drunk during her performance at the Macufe Lifestyle Divas Show in Bloemfontein over the weekend. The “Loliwe” hitmaker insisted that several videos that emerged on social media, where she can be heard and seen singing some of her hits songs off-key, were edited by individuals with the intent of ruining her reputation.

“In my life right now, I’m so tired of explaining myself of everything that people decide to do and what they want to think of me,” Zahara told IOL Entertainment. “People who were at Macufe saw my performance. I’m not talking about people who are trying to sabotage me. Ask people who were in Macufe (about my performance),” added Zahara. Below are some of the video clips that got tongues wagging on social media.

“Zahara’s live performance a few hours ago 🥹, ”shared @Shes_fair. Zahara’s live performance a few hours ago 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7cC4Vu811P — H O P E Y 💕 (@Shes_fair) October 7, 2022 Zahara at Divas Concert 2022 in Bloemfontein pic.twitter.com/AkynJHFfNW — H O P E Y 💕 (@Shes_fair) October 7, 2022 Zahara’s social media attempt to squash the “drunk singing” allegations seemingly fell flat. “Don’t edit things to put me down, God is good all the time. Stop this nonsense 👸🏼,” tweeted Zahara.

Don’t edit things to put me down, God is good all the time. Stop this nonsense 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/Sd0FzbjA7q — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) October 8, 2022 Tweeps, including fellow musician Nota, didn't buy Zahara’s story. Nota, who is known for ruffling feathers, wrote: “If Zahara found a good husband who's half the man that I am she wouldn’t be performing to pay SARS & drowning her sorrows in alcohol before she gets on stage. Substance abuse ends in jail, institutionalisation or death 😢.” If Zahara found a good husband whose half the man that I am she wouldn’t be performing to pay SARS & drowning her sorrows in alcohol before she gets on stage. Substance abuse ends in jail, institutionalisation or death. Unfortunately she’s not the Zodwa Wabantu or Mihlali type!😢 — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 8, 2022 “Guys the video is not edited at all Zahara literally went on stage poep drunk, it's evident even on the Macufe Instagram page.

“O re tlwayela mase**!!! Some of us have been defending her all along , if she wants to continue drinking her career away so be it!!,” commented @JohnsonAwalle. Guys the video is not edited at all Zahara literally went on stage poep drunk ,it's evident even on the Macufe Instagram page. O re tlwayela masepa!!!, some of us have been defending her all along , if she wants to continue drinking her career away so be it!! pic.twitter.com/tY4vGTb2tJ — Charlieafrikka (@JohnsonAwalle) October 8, 2022 “Is Zahara okay? Her performance at Macufe left me worried,” commented @Phumudzo__. Is Zahara okay? Her performance at Macufe left me worried — Phumu 🏳️‍🌈 (@Phumudzo__) October 9, 2022 “Zahara’s nonsense is indefensible, at this point. She has to be held accountable,” said @Khwezi_bass.

Zahara’s nonsense is indefensible, at this point. She has to be held accountable. — Khwezi 👨🏾‍💻 (@Khwezi_bass) October 8, 2022 “Zahara's behavior is a reflection of what's happening in SA, people have normalized drunkenness. “They drink everywhere: driving drunk, going to work drunk, raising their children intoxicated, some kids have never seen their parents sober & mentally present. It's a sad reality,” added @tshepisolelakah. Zahara's behavior is a reflection of what's happening in SA, people have normalized drunkenness. They drink everywhere: driving drunk, going to work drunk, raising their children intoxicated, some kids have never seen their parents sober & mentally present. It's a sad reality. https://t.co/Ygc3TirzqV — Tshepiso Lelaka (@tshepisolelakah) October 8, 2022 Zahara’s career has, for years, been marred by allegations of alcohol abuse, but the Eastern-Cape-born star has continuously denied she has a “drinking problem.”