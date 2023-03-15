Zahara said ‘yes’ to her bae after six months of dating

Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, said ‘yes’ to her boyfriend Mpho Xaba after a courtship of six months. I said yes💍👸🏼👑💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/wxIfPCix4r — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) March 11, 2023 The “Loliwe” singer’s engineer boyfriend snatched her in front of her family and friends on Friday when he proposed to the shocked singer.

It’s said she was under the impression that she was going to be part of a podcast interview. But Xaba and his PA planned the whole set up with rose petals and champaign on hand. The singer’s family were in full celebration when Xaba popped the big question. While this is not the first time the singer has been engaged, she was chuffed when Xaba got down on one knee in his white suit.

Tweeps had mixed reactions to the singer’s loved up post, where she flashed her engagement ring as her fiancé leaned in for a kiss from behind her. @LindiNyembe wrote: “He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favour from the LORD. Congratulations sisi, you deserve it 👏🏽😍” He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favor from the LORD. Congratulations sisi, you deserve it 👏🏽😍 — Lindi Charlene Nyembe (@LindiNyembe) March 11, 2023 @Luie_Bee wrote: “Some men really like taking advantage of vulnerable women😢💔 I hope it ends with pure love and happiness. Zahara has been through too much.”

Some men really like taking advantage of vulnerable women😢💔 I hope it ends with pure love and happiness. Zahara has been through too much💔 — Your Pa (@Luie_Bee) March 11, 2023 @Doc_352 wrote: “By this hair cut you can see it’s ending soon..” By this hair cut you can see it’s ending soon.. pic.twitter.com/B2XRuigrfH — Agent Smith (@Doc_352) March 11, 2023 @tsholofelo_vala wrote: “Are u sure u want to talk about this publicly...be prepared to answer if things go left bcoz u bothered us with this info...u can’t pick n choose especially becoz we are now invested in ur love story...we are happy for you thou.” Are u sure u want to talk about this publicly...be prepared to answer if things go left bcoz u bothered us with this info...u can't pick n choose especially becoz we are now invested in ur love story...we are happy for you thou — Tsholofelo Vala (@tsholofelo_vala) March 11, 2023 @mokone_eddie added: “Congrats Mntase❤️❤️❤️❤️ Luurvvvv is Luurrvvv.”