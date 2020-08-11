Zandi Nhlapo pays moving tribute to Bob Mabena

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africa is still in shock following the death of radio icon Bob “The Jammer” Mabena. The 51-year old star died from a cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon. After his passing, Power FM released a statement that read: “It is with deep grief and pain that we announce Power 98.7 Breakfast host, Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon, from cardiac arrest." “The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space, "continued the statement.

Giving the accounts of Mabena’s last moment during interview on Power FM, station head Given Mkhari said: “He (Mabena) had been admitted to hospital on Saturday.

He was discharged this morning [Monday] and on the way home with Mrs Mabena, he started experiencing some more pains.

They drove back to the hospital and when I arrived at the hospital he was at ICU.

He continued: “We were called into a room where they pronounced that he had passed away. I was with Mrs Mabena. The doctors tell us that at this stage they suspect a cardiac attack after they took him back to ICU."

With a broadcasting career spanning over three decades, colleagues, fans and industry friends took to different social media platforms to share their fond memories, express their shock and celebrate the life of the radio legend.

As tributes continue to pour in for the radio and television legend, businesswoman and former television presenter Zandi Nhlapo paid a moving tribute to Mabena, whom she shares a daughter with.

Taking to Instagram, Nhlapo posted a snapshot of Mabena and daughter with a caption,” Thank you for this absolutely beautiful gift you gave me. RIP Polo. 💔.”

Fans, industry friends continue to pay their respects to the radio icon.

Below are some of the reactions from local celebs.

Thanks for making radio effortless! For being patient with this kid, when he so badly wanted to join U @ Radio Metro, & kept giving you demos 🙈 For the texts of encouragement when I started at YFM! For welcoming me to TV with open arms & zero attitude! IT HURTS 💔 #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/sufzRIgBEJ — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) August 10, 2020

Radio is silenced! This man for me is radio!!! Thank you for the lessons! Thank you for the dream! BOB MABENA! AN ERA 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/LFYQHgy7kL — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) August 10, 2020

“Cherished every moment I’ve had with Bob Mabena. What a great soul and a giving person. Very appreciative.” #TheJammer 💔 pic.twitter.com/OCwEc2efFO — LegendLive (@OskidoIBelieve) August 11, 2020

I’ve lost a real life HERO 💔........Hade Authi Yam...... pic.twitter.com/5jrl1C4wKP — official_ (@skhumbi) August 11, 2020

Mabena’s broadcasting career kicked off in 1989 at Radio Bop.

He later moved to SABC where he worked himself up to the position of executive manager of commercial radio stations where he oversaw Metro FM, 5FM as well as Good Hope FM.

Mabena also worked for 94.7 and Kaya FM.

He later joined Power FM where he doubled as station manager and co-host for the Power Breakfast show.

In the 90s, Mabena hosted a popular music show "Studio Mix." Dabbling into music, Mabena produced hit jam titled “Get Funky” featuring soccer legend, Doctor Khumalo.

Mabena was preparing the launch of the upcoming album, which dropped two weeks prior to his passing.

During Power FM tributes with Aldrin Sampear, on Tuesday, Siphiwe Khumalo, a technician at Power FM, said Mabena was excited about his album “Jammer's House - Vol 1.”

Khumalo also encouraged South Africans to support the album when it officially comes out because this is was Mabena's "legacy album."