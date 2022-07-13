Zandie Khumalo-Gumede weighs in on the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie Khumalo-Gumede is not happy with advocate Malesela Teffo’s withdrawal from the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
Khumalo-Gumede took to her Instagram to write a lengthy caption lashing out at Teffo.
She wrote: “It looks like one is never gonna get their day in court la coz people entrusted with this case have turned into a circus so I might as well say this here and now.”
She went to to call Teffo an opportunist and said that the Meyiwa family is not likely to get justice and her’s will always have a dark cloud hanging over their heads.
“It really pains me that this case doesn’t look like it will be solved any time soon because South Africa believe opportunists and populists like this one, it pains me because it means the Meyiwa family will never get justice and it pains me because it means my family will forever live under this dark cloud, this one claimed he had an eyewitness uphi (where)?”
She expressed her outrage over Teffo claiming he had proof that Kelly Khumalo pulled the trigger – only to now withdraw from the case.
“He has had his two minutes of fame … This desperate desire to find the Khumalos guilty so.
“’We will believe and back anyone who says what we want to hear’ will stand in the way of justice, this tunnel view approach that the society is applying to this case is what is obstructing justice from being served but qhubekani (go ahead).
“Asibizwa ngani ecourt,Asibuzwa ngani (How come we are not being asked anything)?”
Khumalo-Gumede turned off the comments for her post.
The trial took a dramatic turn this week when Teffo withdrew and walked out of the courtroom.
He stated that his decision was due to alleged harassment by the judge, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority.
The trial is ongoing.