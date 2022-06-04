Zandie Khumalo publicly shows her support to Kelly Khumalo

Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede is reminding the Mzansi public that blood is thicker than water, as she has publicly shown support for her estranged sister Kelly Khumalo. The famous Khumalo sisters have been at odds with each other, following their public “divorce”. While at one point there seemed to be no hope of reconciliation between the two sisters, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Kelly this week has been a hot topic on social media, all because of the murder trial of her late boyfriend soccer star Senzo Meyiwa. Advocate Malesela Teffo earlier this week, made some jaw-dropping accusations in the courtroom during his cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the State’s first witness. “I put it to you that… An eyewitness will testify that Senzo Robert Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake, as it is alleged,” he claimed.

Social media users were quick to suspect that Zandie would be the eyewitness appearing in court. Zandie’s Instagram post shared on the day of Teffo’s bombshell, continued to further fuel speculation. In her post, the singer shared the lyrics to her new song “Ikhwela”. The lyrics are: “Sengihambe ibanga elide,angisaphindeli emuva mina ngizondwa abantu abaningi ngakini namabhungu angakini angithwesa inganono.”

Loosely translated, it means “I have travelled a long journey, I’m no longer going back, I’m even hated by a lot of people.” They also go on to say: “The time has come for me to blow a whistle, what do you say? There’s no day that never comes.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) Zandie’s post was filled with people questioning whether Zandie was the mystery witness.

@cenzoo_ingura commented: “Is it a coincidence with what Teffo said today in court ”iskhatni sokushaya ikhwela lifikile.“ She must have come across all the speculation, as on Friday afternoon she posted a message that put to rest any doubts about where her loyalties lie. The singer posted a video that displayed several images of her award-winning musician sister.

