A social media storm erupted on Thursday, following Zandi Khumalo Gumede's statement denouncing her sister Kelly Khumalo.
Taking to her Instagram page Zandie revealed her decision to “divorce” Kelly, also stating that she's distancing herself because her sister is a “toxic” person, among other things.
This comes after the "Jehovah" singer had taken to social media to set the record straight following an alleged scam involving her sister Zandi and her husband, Mhlo Gumede.
An event organiser claimed that Gumede had allegedly scammed him out of R15 000 with the promise of having Kelly Khumalo perform at his entertainment lounge last year.
In response to the allegations, Kelly released on Instagram, with a caption: “With all due respect, Mhlo Gumede is my sister's husband and manager, not my bookings manager nor part of my team, never was and never will be. So whatever dealings you may have with him Do NOT involve me. Thank you."