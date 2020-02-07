Zandile Khumalo announces divorce from her ‘toxic’ sister Kelly Khumalo









Kelly and Zandile Khumalo. Picture: Instagram A social media storm erupted on Thursday, following Zandi Khumalo Gumede's statement denouncing her sister Kelly Khumalo. Taking to her Instagram page Zandie revealed her decision to “divorce” Kelly, also stating that she's distancing herself because her sister is a “toxic” person, among other things. This comes after the "Jehovah" singer had taken to social media to set the record straight following an alleged scam involving her sister Zandi and her husband, Mhlo Gumede. An event organiser claimed that Gumede had allegedly scammed him out of R15 000 with the promise of having Kelly Khumalo perform at his entertainment lounge last year. In response to the allegations, Kelly released on Instagram, with a caption: “With all due respect, Mhlo Gumede is my sister's husband and manager, not my bookings manager nor part of my team, never was and never will be. So whatever dealings you may have with him Do NOT involve me. Thank you."

Shortly afterwards, Zandi hit back with her own lengthy statement, accusing her sister of spewing lies about her and her husband because they refused to be part of for Kelly's upcoming reality show.

See the full statement below:

Kelly fired back at her sister's allegations, expressing her disappointment. She wrote: "What my sister had to say about me after I issued a statement about her Husband using my name to embezzle money from Promoters.

"It is all well, I accept defeat, She wins in fact they both win. I wish them nothing but the best. This hurts more than I thought it would, but it is well."

While fans are saddened by the siblings' fall out, many think the public outburst could be another celeb PR stunt.

No matter how long it takes but the blood speaks.



What is happening between Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandile will eventually lead us to what really happened in the house the day Senzo Meyiwa died.



I hope it's not a publicity stunt — Marxist (@Kgomo389) February 6, 2020

First it was Chicco Twala taking his son Longwe Twala to the Police & now it’s Zandile Khumalo distancing herself from her sister Kelly Khumalo. This is a well planned drama. How far has AfriForum gone with Senzo Meyiwa’s case? #LongweTwala #ChiccoTwala #SenzoMeyiwa #KellyKhumalo pic.twitter.com/9uC3sbB7Rx — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 7, 2020

Kelly Khumalo & Zandi Khumalo are creating a storyline for Kelly's reality show and some buzz for Zandi's upcoming singles. Sebenzani bo girl! We see you😂😂 — Zee (@JustPlainZee) February 7, 2020

They are very close. I’m not buying this “fight” — Zee (@JustPlainZee) February 7, 2020

We've seen the likes of Cassper and AKA using this marketing strategy for a very long time. We've seen this movie before — Bhut'Mohapi (@mohapi_likotsi) February 7, 2020

Perhaps tweeps are onto something, Zandi is dropping a single "Akwanele", and Kelly has announced her "I look To You" concert in March, and of course the reality show. I guess we'll wait and see how the drama unfolds.



