Zanele Potelwa to host the 2022 SAMA red carpet

Television and radio personality Zanele Potelwa has been announced as the 2022 South African Music Awards red carpet host.
The “Selimathunzi” and 5FM presenter who is known as one of Mzansi’s brightest personalities said she had been dreaming of hosting the event ever since she was young.
“The fact that it’s finally happening is beyond my wildest dreams. Happy doesn’t begin to explain it. The SAMAs is one of my favourite awards shows because it’s Mzansi’s biggest night in music,“ said Potelwa.
As an avid music lover, Potelwa said she is amped to take on the auspicious role of mingling with some of the biggest celebrities in the music and entertainment space.
“As a radio presenter and DJ, music is my bread and butter. Music is life and the people who bring us hit after hit in our diverse and amazing music industry deserve to be celebrated all the time.“
The star said she can’t wait to catch up with local music maestros on the red carpet.
“I can’t wait for us to check out what they’re wearing and to be bringing all the red carpet action live to South Africa. I couldn’t be more ready,” she said.
Potelwa will be interviewing the biggest names in music as they strut their stuff on the red carpet at the weekend’s main event in Sun City.
The official red carpet will be broadcast live on YouTube, SABC1 and the South African Music Awards channel on August 28.