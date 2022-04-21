Zikhona Bali on bagging roles with a purpose in ‘Thando’ and ‘DiepCity’

The signal wasn’t the greatest when I caught up with Zikhona Bali to chat about her being cast as the lead in Kagiso Modupe’s “Thando” but the interview certainly was. The 30-something actress was shooting her scenes for the second instalment of Mzansi Magic’s “DiepCity” on a remote farm.

Story continues below Advertisment

Noisy background aside (the cast and crew were on a lunch break), Bali tried to find a quieter nook. “Thando” opened on the big screen recently. Having worked with Modupe on “Ambitions”, she was keen to work with him again. When he called her last year to set up a meeting to discuss his project, she jumped at the chance.

After getting the plot breakdown, she was all in. The film, which is directed by Modupe, who shares the executive producer credit with Rashaka Muofhe, follows the journey of Thando (Bali), a teenager who becomes ensnared by the charms of an older man. Reality quickly sets in when her blesser reveals his true nature after she falls pregnant. A video of her being bullied at school exacerbates the situation and dark thoughts engulf her as despair sets in.

Story continues below Advertisment

Body shaming and colourism are the other issues brought to the fore. Bali added: “It’s a very powerful story. I knew I wanted to be involved in something that would move and make a change. “When I read the script, he (Modupe) revealed that it’s not going to be an easy movie to film, what we deal with, what we talk about. But because I’ve always wanted to be involved in something that mattered and had a purpose, I thought this is my way in.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The film has been shown at several festivals. Bali says the feedback is unanimous on it being a powerful story. The actress continued: “From my perspective, teenage pregnancy, adoption, grief… all of those factors are not new to us. But because of social media and the internet, they’ve become more disposable. “It affects families, it affects schools. It should be affecting Parliament. I’m really hoping that this movie brings about some kind of engagement, dialogue in homes, schools with teachers and parents.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I think, at some point, we need to unpack why these things happen. We need to go in deeper. Why is it happening, where does it stem from and how to prevent it. “We need to unlearn things we have been thought about colourism and so goes for bullying, so goes for teenage pregnancy. Once we speak about these things, it gives us a platform to remedy situations.” Zikhona Bali, Kagiso Modupe and Siyabonga Shibe on the set of Thando. Picture: Supplied On working with Modupe, she revealed: “I love Kagiso. I love how he tells stories. I acted alongside him and I got to see him as a director. He’s a nurturer. He loves his cast and crew. He wants to make sure you are okay.”