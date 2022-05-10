Zodwa gushes over boyfriend Ricardo

Since they became Instagram official last year, popular dance and actress Zodwa Wabantu and her boyfriend, Olefile Mpudi (aka Ricardo), seem inseparable. They recently tattooed each other’s names on their wrists and, judging from Ricardo’s posts, the couple may be ready to take the relationship to the next level.

His cute romantic posts are always accompanied by a diamond ring emoji. They say diamonds are a girl's best friend and this might as well be a hint to a marriage proposal. Gushing over her man, Zodwa recently shared a photo and the couple with a caption: “My best friend @ricardo__cpt 👑 I love you ❤️ here I am 04:30 thinking about you but you are next to me in bed...” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) In his latest Instagram post, Ricardo also professed his love to Zodwa.

He wrote: “You’re the closest to heaven, that I’ll ever be. @zodwalibram 💍❤️👸🏼” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olefile Mpudi (@ricardo__cpt) Zodwa is known for bending the rules and defying societal norms. In 2020, she went down on one knee and proposed to her then-boyfriend Ntobeko Linda at Eyadini Lounge. She later revealed that she was the one paying lobola to the Linda family, something that was unheard of in the Zulu culture.

They broke up before they saying their “I dos”. Zodwa kept her ring, which she bought for herself by the way . No stranger to controversy, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star started dating yet another young man, Vusi Buthelezi, shortly after she broke off the engagement. A few months into the relationship things soured and they split. Over the years, Zodwa, 36, has publicly acknowledged that she prefers dating younger men and the star seems happier with her 24-year-old partner.

During their recent baecation the couple were seen living their best lives in Sun City and Zodwa shared this cute moment when they enjoyed some action packed water sport. View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) We looked at some of the top five romantic moments shared between the couple. “Love Lives Here” moment