Zodwa Wabantu and boyfriend get each other’s name inked

Racy dancer and reality TV star, Zodwa Wabantu, is enjoying every minute of her relationship with Olefile Mpudi. Zodwa is seemingly in love with her Ben 10, so much so that she has even inked his name on her wrist.

The happy couple took to Instagram to debut their new body art, which could be described as a form of them professing their love to each other. In the video, Zodwa says getting a tattoo of her boyfriend’s name as old as she is, people are going to say her boyfriend is making her crazy. Despite the anticipated judgement, Zodwa explained that they got the ink for their love and happiness.

In her caption on Instagram, Zodwa referred to her man as the love of her life. "Getting Younger 😍 Love Of My Life 👑❤️ @ricardo__cpt 👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏼 Tattoos 🖊," she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) Zodwa and her man are one booed up couple, a simple glance at their respective Instagram pages is met with pictures of the couple being affectionate with each other.

The popular socialite is known for her controversial ways when it comes to her relationships. She has been open about preferring to date younger men. In 2019, Zodwa was the talk of the town when she went down on one knee at Eyadini Lounge, in Durban, and asked her former boyfriend Ntobeko Linda to marry her. She later raised eyebrows when she announced that she would pay lobola to the Linda family, something that is unheard of in African culture.