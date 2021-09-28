EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram
Zodwa Wabantu causes a stir with the name of her 'new car'

Controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu caused an uproar online when she shared what she’s calling her “new car”.

In a video shared online, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star speaks to Ben 10s and tells them to look at her and how she’s able to acquire tangible things by doing what she wants with her body – specifically her private parts.

She goes on to address both Ben 10s engaging in sexual activity with her and those that are engaging in some transactional arrangement for sex to not ask for alcohol, but instead for a drivers licence or a substantial monthly allowance.

“Look at me, mina with my p***y I’m in Durban. I’m f**king somebody and he gave me the car. It’s not my car it’ my p***y car,“ she said.

Warning video contains explicit language:

Tweeps were impressed with Zodwa’s openness and candour regarding how she got the car.

Earlier this year, she announced a new venture, her very own mortuary.

As banal as it might sound, Zodwa took to social media to make the announcement.

In an Instagram post, she revealed the name of her new business, “Zodwa Wabantu Undertakers Mortuary”.

“When I think of living a lavish lifestyle, I think of businesses to build. All are in my name, registering, building, making mistakes, failing, trying again.

“I won’t stop. I won’t act 20 years with my money in the industry but see me in years to come”, wrote Zodwa in the caption accompanying her post.

