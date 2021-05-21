Zodwa Wabantu checks into rehab after saying she is tired of drinking

Controversial reality television star and socialite Zodwa Wabantu has revealed she voluntarily checked herself into a rehabilitation centre.

The star, who says she is tired of consuming alcohol, is receiving treatment in a Durban centre.

Posting a video on Instagram, Zodwa said she wanted to explore what it felt like to receive treatment as she was tired of her drinking lifestyle.

“Good morning guys, to my doctor, ngiyaziletha kuwe (I am bringing myself to you) ... I am f****** tired and another thing, I think I am coming for the rehab, rehab for alcohol ngihlezi ngidakwa (I am always getting drunk).

“But I am there to learn about the rehab, I am coming to explore,” Zodwa said.

The dancer also asked her friends not to disturb her with calls while she undergoes treatment.

“Please guys, Durban friends: do not call me, it’s my journey. I am tired; I am tired of alcohol, even now I am drunk and I have a hangover but I am coming to Durban to relax ... I am tired.”

Watch below:

Not one to shy away from how she feels, last month Zodwa said she didn’t want visitors at her house.

The star revealed that she was so anti-visitors that she didn’t even have couches in her home.

Zodwa shared a video on Instagram, of the honest moment as she was about to shoot the diary sessions for her reality TV show, “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored”.

She realised that the production crew had to move upstairs for the diary session to be filmed.

All because the reality TV star doesn't keep furniture that people can sit on. She doesn't want them to get comfortable and stay longer than they should.

“Guys. I'm doing my diaries today... then I'm thinking that I don't have a chair. You know why I don't buy a chair ... you are not welcome in my house.

“You are not here to stay long anyway ... you must state your business and then leave!

“When I got this house, you were not in my thoughts...like I should buy a chair for you, for when you visit or be prepared for your visit.

“Like, you must not stay long anyway, why do you want to sit?”