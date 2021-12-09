Zodwa Wabantu details the ‘abuse’ she receives from women

Socialite and businesswoman Zodwa Wabantu is known as the people's person and has a great relationship with her fans. While Zodwa may give off positive energy, she has not always received it back from the public.

Since the dancer burst on to the Mzansi entertainment scene, she has been faced with a lot of negative remarks from the public, be it about her dance moves or outfits. The outspoken personality, in a video posted on her Instagram account, spoke candidly about the hate she receives from other women. Zodwa explained that when out and about she is abused by other females who make remarks about her looks.

“Girls abuse me when I'm out. They tell me that I'm ugly, I shouldn't be out, I shouldn't be happy. I shouldn't be public,” said Zodwa. In the clip, she went on to say that she hardly sits in the VIP section in clubs but rather with everyone else in the club. In the video’s caption, Zodwa continued to address her female haters and asked them tough questions about their dislike of her.

“Why you feel a need to abuse me? Are you Empty? Are you not happy with yourselves?” asked Zodwa. She explained that she doesn’t do anything to intimidate other females as she tries hard to fit in. “I don’t do anything to Intimidate you, in your Presence I make sure I make myself as Nothing🙏🏾to fit in cause I like to be Free,” she added.