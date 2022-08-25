Zodwa Wabantu goes from selling chickens to charging R35 000 for bookings

Controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has built a solid brand in the South African entertainment industry. She is always booked to perform in and around the country and she has crowds flock to see her shake her booty in her thong.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram page, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star shared her extravagant booking fee for the summer. While other Mzansi celebrities like Zakes Bantwini or Uncle Waffles have been known to charge more, Wabantu comes in at a staggering R35K per event. Her followers, of course, had plenty to say about her booking fee with some trying to understand how she arrived at this figure but Wabantu seems to think it’s a “reasonable” amount.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) Speaking to Daily Sun, Wabantu explained why she kept her booking fee at a “reasonable” R35 000. She explained that just because she is one of the most famous faces in Mzansi it doesn't mean she's greedy and invoices large booking fees. “I’ve managed to build my brand to be this huge. It’s no longer being recognised only in Mzansi, but also internationally.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I even have a reality show. I'm one of the biggest in Mzansi, but that doesn”t mean I should be greedy. That is why I’ll stick to R35k,” Wabantu told the publication. The dancer is certainly internationally recognised as she will be jetting off to Istanbul, Turkey, in September “Money is Power” she wrote in part of her post along with sharing the poster of the gig.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) The entertainer has shown that she doesn’t just make her money from performances. She’s also known to keep the hustle real. Wabantu’s known for selling eggs, chickens and even vegetables to secure the bag.