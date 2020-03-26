Zodwa Wabantu hits back at trolls for questioning her man's loyalty

The dancer has been dating Vusi Ngubane since last year and although all of us are currently social distancing, that does not seem to be the case with the pair.

This week Zodwa posted a video on Instagram of herself and Vusi dancing in nothing but their underwear in their home. Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at fans who have questioned her relationship and the loyalty of her young bae.





Although the video was less than 20 seconds, Zodwa is seen grinding up against Vusi while "Like You" by Ciara and Bow Wow plays in the background.





Zodwa's caption of the post read, " I love being Happy & free with Calculated Moves. Being home is beautiful. Look at me Laughing"









The post received mixed comments with some social media users liking it while others did not.





Many asked Zodwa why she was dating a "minor" while others told her to stay in her house while one user told her that she needed serious prayer.





One particular comment did seem to get Zodwa upset. A user asked, "Are sure that the child you dating is not cheating on you with his mates?"





To which Zodwa responded saying, "I’m sure that I love him. A woman like me chase(s) money not what you think this child can do".





When another user asked, "whose child is this', Zodwa said that they would know once he paid lobola.