Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is tired of men sending her nudes.
According to TshisaLIVE, the vosho queen's inbox on social media has been flooded with men trying to convince that they would be better for her than her current boyfriend, Vusi Buthelezi.
This all started after her public breakup from Ntobeko Linda earlier this year when men sent her their "CVs" because they thought she was looking for a new bae.
The Afrotainment star also revealed that she is very happy with Vusi and if men send her nudes, she just blocks them.
Vusi made his debut on Zodwa's Instagram page in September.