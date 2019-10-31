Zodwa Wabantu is tired of men sliding into her DMs with nudes









Vusi Buthelezi and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is tired of men sending her nudes. According to TshisaLIVE, the vosho queen's inbox on social media has been flooded with men trying to convince that they would be better for her than her current boyfriend, Vusi Buthelezi. This all started after her public breakup from Ntobeko Linda earlier this year when men sent her their "CVs" because they thought she was looking for a new bae. The Afrotainment star also revealed that she is very happy with Vusi and if men send her nudes, she just blocks them. Vusi made his debut on Zodwa's Instagram page in September.

She explained why she prefers to date younger men in an Instagram video stating that it's because she does not want to be with someone that controls her or expects her to be at home cooking and washing. The vosho queen says the situation is a "win-win".

"They are young, adventurous, outgoing, ambitious, they have their dreams ahead of them," she goes on to say in another part of the video.

Zodwa is also currently prepping for her first movie role and posted the video last week with the caption: "Movie Star. Zodwa Wabantu Script Reading 🏌️‍♀️The Chosen One".

In the video Zodwa is sitting on a wooden chair on the balcony with the script in hand.

She says that she is "once again a student" and that she does not "do small things, she is the main character". She also mentioned that the movie will be filmed in Cape Town and Johannesburg.