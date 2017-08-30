The Zimbabwean acting minister of Tourism and Hospitality Patrick Zhuwao on Tuesday ruled that the Zodwa Wabantu will not be allowed to perform at the Harare International Carnival.

This happened after actress Anne Nhira complained to the tourism board that the Durbanite, who is famous for her sultry moves and revealing clothes, should not be invited because she was not a Zimbabwean, she dressed scantily and she was a lesbian.

However, despite the controversy surrounding her upcoming performance at the Harare International Carnival, Zodwa is going full steam ahead with her trip to the country and is adamant that she has not been given the boot.

According to TshisaLive, Zodwa never received official communication from the carnival organiser telling her she cannot attend the event.

"The gentleman from the organisers I spoke to yesterday (Wednesday) said I must not consider social media news as a cancellation, because until I get a cancellation letter from them I am still booked. I also told them to rather provide an outfit for me if they feel the need to, especially the panty they were worried about. Nothing will stop me from going to Zimbabwe, I love those people and they love me," she said.

"I am ready for my trip to Zimbabwe, as you've seen, I've even posted my gigs on social media. I'll perform at the private club on the September 8 and at the carnival on September 9. I'll be traveling by myself because I don't need a glam squad or anything like that and I am looking forward to it."

Zodwa made headlines last week when she took to social media, inquiring about work at a popular strip joint, The Summit Club, in Johannesburg.

Zodwa explained that since she has been called a prostitute and stripper for the way she dances and dresses, she may as well become a stripper for real and get paid for her sexy dancing.