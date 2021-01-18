Zodwa Wabantu praised for selling branded eggs

Controversial entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu is being praised by her fans for her latest business venture, selling “Zodwa Wabantu” branded eggs. Zodwa, well-known for her fast-paced lifestyle in the industry, providing entertainment to fans at night clubs, bars and concerts, has taken to selling eggs after the presidential announcement of the level 3 lockdown. Zodwa recently posted a video of award winning TV personality, Ntando Duma, purchasing eggs from the boot of Zodwa’s vehicle. Zodwa was excited about the sale and went on bended knees to thank Duma for the support. In the video caption Zodwa wrote: “She is Game🔥🔥🔥 @dumantando her Crown has many🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 She Bought 4 Trays of Zodwa Wabantu Eggs 🥚 Ngiyabonga kakhulu🙇🏽‍♀️❤️❤️❤️ @dumantando Respect your Friends sharing with you their Money‼️,” she wrote.

Ntando commented on the Instagram post saying she is so inspired by Zodwa and her hustle.

“I love you and your hustle 😭♥️ so so inspired by your drive! Keep going Skhokho and we will always support you♥️”, she said.

Other fans also commented on Zodwa’s video saying that she has impeccable customer service and that she will never go hungry because she can do anything to survive.

@victoriamfati123 said: “😍❤️ I love you Zodwa ga o na batho ba tla reng syndrome, keep on hustling and shine all de way, If most South Africans were like you, poverty nkabe e seo, Love you shame,”.

@tshepostheda said: “@zodwalibram U are Real Hustler. Keep on Inspiring a Black Child 2 do Better“.

@kose_mrs said: “being able to be a Jack of all trades without wearing a celebrity stigma of bazothini abantu“.

The Soweto-born star managed to garner a string of property development businesses, a cosmetic range, perfumes, lipstick and petroleum jelly.

She also recently made a big move to Joburg, and announced that she's set to launch her own premium cider.