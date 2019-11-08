Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu took some time out from her busy schedule to spent some R&R with her boyfriend Vusi Buthelezi.





The festive season is approaching and the vosho queen is booked and busy with appearances all over the country.





On Thursday, Zodwa took a bit of a break and spent time with her boyfriend while she was Durban and posted a cute video of them together.





In the video, the happy couple is seen laughing and in the caption, Zodwa mentions that they are laughing at her comments section.





Last week, Zodwa and Vusi also had an outing to uShaka Marine World where they took a ride on a gondola as a part of a magazine shoot.





In September, the "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" star revealed she was dating someone new following her public breakup from Ntobeko Linda.





Since then the Afrotainment star has revealed why she chooses to date Ben 10s and shared that men have been sliding into her DMs after she announced that she was single.



