Ntobeko Linda and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Reality show star Zodwa Wabantu seems to still be going ahead with her wedding plans despite announcing that she "lost her spark" and taking a break from her relationship. Last week, the vosho queen took to Instagram to share that she was losing herself and needed her spark back, adding that there would be no wedding.

Reports later surfaced that Wabantu and Ntobeko Linda had agreed to takes some time apart from each other to work on themselves.

However, it seems plans have changed as the Afrotainment star shared a picture of her possible wedding dress Monday, and said the wedding is still on.

"I'm still getting Married. I never change my Plans.I don't Back off..=The Dress is Mine who should Wear it? Me. The Ring is mine R55 000, who should wear it? Me, its Mine", said Wabantu.