Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

BET Africa on Wednesday announced the upcoming biopic about the late Lebo Mathosa. Auditions for "The Lebo Mathosa Story" is set to take place on Sunday, and local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu might just sign up. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Wabantu said she's always admired Lebo's work and found her to be inspiring.

Adding that she's ready for the role. "They must bring it here. I am ready! I am very keen and the producers should give me a chance. I will audition for the role because I can do anything," she said.

Wabantu, whose reality TV show "Zodwa Uncensored" is set to premiere soon, previously said she's serious about acting. She had her first cameo role in "Uzalo" last year February.

Wabantu also asked and Connie and Shona Ferguson for the opportunity to audition for "The Queen," after she received a shout out on the hit show last September.

Auditions for "The Lebo Mathosa Story" will take place at the Sky Rink Studios (132 Main St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2107) on Sunday, 31 March 2019.

The biopic is based on the singer’s incredible life story and will take viewers on a journey to the 1990s at the beginning of the South African kwaito revolution. Mathosa spiralled to fame as a lead member of the pioneering kwaito group, Boom Shaka, before pursuing a solo career and becoming a household brand. Its set to air on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) in September 2019.