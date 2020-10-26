Zodwa Wabantu's ex-boyfriend Vusi Ngubane pays lobola for his new bae

Zodwa Wabantu's ex-boyfriend Vusi Ngubane has moved on and is ready to start a new chapter with his fiancée, Thenjiwe Mpanza. Vusi paid lobola for Thenjiwe this past weekend. Taking to social media this past weekend, the 23-year-old shared the exciting news with his 61k followers. Posting a photograph of the happy couple, in matching traditional gear, Vusi, expressed his gratitude to his soon-to-be bride’s family while also singing the praises of the family. In his post, he wrote: “Sbonga asiqedi singo NGUBANE ❤️‼️... Mbovu, Matomela, sommashi, Nyoni esindwa sisila sayo, Nomafu ❤️💯.

Vusi found himself in the spotlight after he started dating the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star in 2019.

This came shortly after Zodwa’s public split from her fiancé Ntobeko Linda, who she paid lobola for, and the pair were preparing to walk down the aisle.

Zodwa shocked her followers after announcing on social media that she had called off her wedding.

She wrote: “I’m losing myself. I need my spark back. I’m not happy anymore. Free Ntobeko, he’s still growing. No wedding.”

But it was not long Zodwa had started dating Vusi when she dropped another bombshell - she and Vusi parted ways.

A few months after the split, Zodwa took to social media claiming she has opened a case of fraud against her former Ben 10.

In a short video clip posted on her Instagram page, Zodwa alleged that Vusi used her name to acquire an endorsement car from Audi.

It was during the manhunt for Vusi that it was revealed that the 23-year-old had moved on and Zodwa was devastated.

But it seems things are working out in Zodwa’s love department as well.

Though she has not revealed her new man, the social butterfly and dance queen has been sharing snippets of her new man, a Joburg businessman, who is not keen to be in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Zodwa celebrated another milestone. She has reached 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to social media on Monday, the star thanked her supporters, she wrote: “Thank you so much🥺🙏🏽 🥂🍾”