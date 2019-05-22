Ntobeko Linda and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is broke yet another "social norm" when she revealed that her fiancé Ntobeko Linda would be taking her surname once they get married. Speaking to the Daily Sun, when asked whether her Ben 10 would be taking her surname she replied with "definitely, yes".

Further stating that they have had a discussion about it and both of them agreed on it.

The vosho queen went on to say that their relationship is different, hence they are opting to do things differently.

This comes after Wabantu had tongues wagging when she posted a video of her proposing to her now fiance and bought her own R47 000 engagement ring.

The Afrotainment star also posted a video with Linda and her future mother-in-law to squash rumours about her fiance's family not approving of their relationship.

Wabantu is also set to debut her new reality show "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" on MojaLove on May 25.