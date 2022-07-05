Zola 7 expected to receive his first Lifetime Achievement Award at Kwaito Awards

Kwaito legend Zola 7 is expected to receive his first Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards (MKHMA). The awards, which celebrate South African kwaito and house musicians as well as award leaders in various categories, is set to take place in Sun City on November 26.

In an interview online, Perfecta Malinga, CEO of MKHMA, said Zola needs to be honoured. “We decided to honour him while he is still alive, to give him the lifetime achievement award and tell him that we love him and respect what he’s done, not just for the music industry but for SA,” Malinga said. The awards celebrate it’s seventh year, under the theme “Hola 7, Ziwu 7”.

“We relate to Zola 7, we all know that the only kwaito legend in regards to 7 is him and we are celebrating 7 years this year. It's all about love ... we are a non-profit organisation but we don’t want to honour him with just the trophy that we plan to give him, we’re still knocking on doors to see how much more we can give him.” This year sees the introduction of two new categories that focus on gqom and amapiano sounds. “We have so many surprises. One of the notable changes for 2022 is that we have added two new categories that will be honouring upcoming producers and radio personalities for the hard work they’ve put in within the music industry and making sure kwaito continues to live on.

“The Best Amapantsula/Isibujwa Dance Group category had to be brought back, because what is kwaito without our dancers?” Below is the full list of nominees: BEST KWAITO ARTIST

• Anaconda • Simply Eugene • Mrijo The Havock

• Mrow Lepantsula BEST NEW KWAITO ARTIST • Jovislash

• De Original Careless • Appsolype • Monde GP

BEST HOUSE ARTIST • Zakes Bantwini • Micasa

• Nomcebo Zikode • Soulful G BEST NEW HOUSE ARTIST

• Marcia Paris • Mike Morgan • Sphe

• Siso Em BEST NEW NEW-AGE KWAITO ARTIST • Strings Makoya

• Major King • TDK Original Makased • Bugzito

BEST NEW GQOM ARTIST • DJ Manlucio • Leftezzy

• Master MPZ • Kay Da Prince BEST RADIO STATION

• Jozi FM • Ukhozi FM • Radio 2000

• YFM BEST DJ • DJ Shimza

• DJ Roger Goode • DJ Clock • DJ Christos

BEST AMAPANTSULA/SBUJWA DANCE GROUP • Sgoob Kwela Wa Lepantsula • Ghetto Revolution

• Y2K Pantsulas • Hero Fire Pantsulas Dogs BEST HOUSE SINGLE

• Zakes Bantwini featuring Kasango – “Osama” • Prince Kaybee featuring Idd Azizz – “Tayari” • Heavy K featuring Drumetic Boys and Malumnator – “Asbuyeli”

• TNS and Kasango featuring Bukeka – “Sikelela” BEST AMAPIANO SONG • Qmark & Tpzee featuring Afriikan Papi – “Paris”

• Killa Kau– “Amaneighbour” • Kabza De Small – “Woza” • Dj Maporisa & Tyler Icu ft Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca – “Izolo”

BEST GQOM ARTIST • Dladla Mshunqisi • Worst Behaviour

• T-Man • DJ Lag BEST PRODUCER

• DJ Maphorisa • DJ Tira • Kabza De Small

• Tweezy BEST GROUP/DUO • Black Motion

• Mi Casa • Mafikizolo • Alaska

BEST NEW PRODUCER • Bondas • Skhumba De DJ

• DJ Spetla • Xhosa Vibe BEST COLLABORATION

• Major League DJz, Abidoza featuring. Costa Titch, Reece Madlisa, Mr Jazziq, Zuma – “Ayeye” • By Heavy K ft. Soulstar And Mo-T – “Wami Forever” • Khula ft Niseni – “Bello No Gallo”

• DJ Maphorisa & Tyler Icu, ft Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca – “Izolo” BEST NEW AMAPIANO ARTIST • Frey Music

• Funda T • Ndofaya • Taminology

BEST RADIO PERSONALITY • Mpho Culas Nyama – Cut FM • Lucky Delitet Moeletsi – Jozi FM

• Vee Mthembu & Refiloe Motsei – Jozi FM • Vincent Sthenic Sibiya – Soweto FM BEST MUSIC VIDEO

• William Last Krm ft Takunda – “Iy-Yi (Official Music Video) Mizdawi” • Prince Kaybee ft. Nokwazi – “Ebabayo” • Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango – “Osama”

• Khula ft Niseni – “Bello No Gallo” BEST KWAITO SINGLE • Vukani & Nkiyase – “Ingoma”

• Billy The Queen ft Emza & Professor – “Stha” • Blacklez & Chad Da Don ft Taminology – “Nkaojola 2.0” Remix • Spijojo ft Drencko – “Father God”

BEST NEW AGE KWAITO SONG • Phalafala, Vintilage Sa ft Thabo Bash & Slievas – “Imali” • Abidoza ft Boohle & Cassper Nyovest – “Umjolo”

• Simply Eugene – “Sizodlala La” • Pencil, Ricky Rick, Villa – “New Age Kwaito” MOST VOTED SONG

• Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango – “Osama” • Heavy-K ft. Drumetic Boyz And Malumnator – “As’buyeli” • Black Motion ft. Tosh – “The Journey”