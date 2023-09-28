Zoleka Mandela to be laid to rest in private funeral service

Up until the very last moment, Zoleka Mandela had a hand in the planning of what life would look like after she was no longer here. In an interview with Kaya FM, the mom of four had said she was in the “planning stages” of her life, meaning she had a say in how she wanted to be commemorated, to how her family would break the news of her passing to the media.

Mandela’s farewell service was held on Wednesday at the family home in Soweto. For those who would like to participate in some small way, her memorial service will be lived streamed on Thursday at 3pm. As per the late 43-year-old’s wishes, her burial on Friday will be private at Bryanston Methodist Church and takes place at 9am. On Monday, Mandela’s family released a statement via her Instagram account, letting fans know that she had succumbed to her illness after battling cancer for several years.

She was admitted to hospital on September 18 to receive treatment for metastatic cancer which had spread to her hip, liver, brain and spinal cord. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoleka Zobuhle Mandela (@zolekamandela) In her final Instagram post, she said she had a CT Scan administered a few weeks back, which showed that she may have had blood clots as well as fibrosis in her lung. “My medical oncologist has recommended blood thinners and oral chemo,” Mandela continued.