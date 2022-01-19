Zozibini Tunzi to star in ‘The Woman King’ alongside Viola Davis & Thuso Mbedu

Her reign as Miss Universe might have ended in May last year but that is clearly not stopping Zozibini Tunzi from world domination. The former Miss South Africa and longest-reigning Miss Universe will make her acting debut in the upcoming American historical epic film, “The Woman King”.

Taking to Instagram this week, Zozi made the announcement. “I am so honoured and excited to announce that I have been cast for the film, The Woman King ( @womankingmovie). “It is a completely new world and first time experience for me so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility.

“Forever grateful and looking forward ❤ #TheWomanKing”, she said in the post. See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) Written by Dana Stevens and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” will star Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and South Africa’s very own golden girl, Thuso Mbedu.

Thuso and Zozi won’t be the only familiar faces for South Africans. Shot on location in South Africa, other familiar faces who have signed on are Masali Baduza, Seputla Sebogodi, Thando Dlomo and Makgotso Monyemorathoe. Grammy Award-winner Lebo M created five original songs for the film.

Last week Thuso took to social media to throw water on allegations that Makgotso M got a part in the movie because they are friends. This was after Makgotso proudly shared an article detailing her latest casting accomplishment. The report revealed that she had been selected for a role in the star-studded historical epic. While many celebrated the news with Makgotso, others suggest that she only got the part because she is good friends with Thuso.