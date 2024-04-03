Zulu news anchor Noxolo Mtshali leaves SABC after 15 years

SABC ZULU DESK After 15 years of devoted service to the public broadcaster, Noxolo Mtshali, the talented isiZulu news anchor, has announced that she is bowing out.

By Simon Majadibodu Popular isiZulu news anchor Noxolo Mtshali has announced on her social media accounts that she is leaving the South African Broadcasting Corporation after 15 years of service. In a heartfelt message, Mtshali expressed her emotions, said: “The sadness in my heart as I type this. 15 years at the public broadcaster.”

She reminisced about her television journey, which began as a presenter of Kids News in 2009. “I moved on to doing the weather report for the main news bulletin, and later started anchoring the lunchtime and main news evening bulletin.” In June last year, after numerous years of hosting a 30-minute news bulletin, Mtshali transitioned to hosting a three-hour breakfast show named ‘Ekhaya Jikelele’, airing on SABC News DTT Channel.

The show airs from 6 am to 9 am. Mtshali expressed her immense pride in being able to present the news in the Zulu language on television screens. “There is nothing I loved more than reading Zulu news (ukufunda izindaba zesiZulu) and promoting our language (ukuqhakambisa ulimi Iwethu).I learned a lot, I grew so much as a news anchor and as a presenter.” Mtshali emphasised that all things eventually come to an end, and extended her gratitude to the public broadcaster for affording her with the opportunity to grace television screens as a news anchor.

“Unfortunately everything comes to an end. I am heartbroken to announce that 27/03 was my last bulletin at the SABC Zulu desk. Thank you @sabcnews for the opportunity.” Furthermore, she conveyed immense appreciation to her followers and viewers for their unwavering support. “Thank you so much to my wonderful audience who always always showed me the greatest love, sending messages of appreciation and support.”

“I love you so much sizwe sikaPhunga noMageba (Zulu speaking people) and also a lot of non-Zulu speaking people who tuned in even when they could not understand a word that was uttered. Unkulunkulu anibusise (God bless you),” she wrote. “Unkulunkulu unami nakulesikhathi. Ngiyamethemba 🙏,” which translates to “God is with me even in this time. I trust him.” Her fans were shocked to learn about her departure from the public broadcaster, and flocked the comments section to wish her well in her future endeavours.

Former SABC News anchor Nzinga Qunta commented: “New season loading mama. You will be amazed at what happens next. ✨ you’re a star , they don’t stay hidden for long 💫 enjoy the time with your babies and hubby and other business until then.” “Hhawu wasizuma ke, it was lovely working with you Xolo, wishing you the best on your future endeavours❤️,” wrote @_kuhle.g @kingshiba3 said, “Mondays will no longer be the same 💔.”