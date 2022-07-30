Zwai Bala apologises for offending a fan two decades ago

Music legend Zwai Bala has issued a public apology after a Twitter user told the star that he offended her over two decades ago. Bala grabbed the attention of social media users following an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on the popular ‘Podcast and Chill’.

While many celebrated his success and acknowledged his great contribution to the industry, the complainant, @Tilly_tetelo, detailed her first encounter with Bala, which left a bad taste in her mouth ever since. “I see Zwai Bala trending and I remember how he broke my heart when I was 12/13 I was in a mini Soweto orchestra , so excited that we were performing for him but I saw him saying something to his friend looking at me and the (they) laughed. My day was ruined (and) I haven’t healed 😒,” wrote @Tilly_tetelo. I see Zwai Bala trending and I remember how he broke my heart when I was 12/13 i was in a mini Soweto orchestra , so excited that we were performing for him but I saw him saying something to his friend looking at me and the laughed. My day was ruined haven’t healed 😒 — Tilly👑 (@Tilly_tetelo) July 28, 2022 “It was really horrible, I was struggling with confidence already and that made things worse….It has been over 20 years but still😏,” she added.

It was really horrible,I was struggling with confidence already and that made things worse. — Tilly👑 (@Tilly_tetelo) July 28, 2022 It was not long after the post was shared on Twitter that Bala responded, issuing an apology to the young woman. “I’m sorry it’s taken more than 20 years but (I’d) like to officially apologise to you now,” he said. “Thank you for your comment. I’m delighted you’ve found closure & even more appreciative the opportunity presented itself this way….”

I’m sorry it’s taken more than 20 years but I’ve like to officially apologise to you now. Thank you for your comment. I’m delighted you’ve found closure & even more appreciative the opportunity presented itself this way. It seems everyone here agrees you are indeed beautiful. — Zwai Bala (@ZwaiBala) July 28, 2022 To which @Tilly_tetelo responded: “Thank you for taking the time to apologise I appreciate and accept your apology❤️.” Thank you for taking the time to apologize I appreciate and accept your apology❤️ — Tilly👑 (@Tilly_tetelo) July 28, 2022 Tweeps commended the young woman for speaking up, also reminding people to be kind to others. Meanwhile, during the interview, MacG asked Bala about taking drugs earlier in his career.

“You were like the saint of the group,” said MacG Without confirming nor denying having used drugs, Bala said: “I would have felt stupid if I’d never tried anything.” “There is this thing that I’m too serious. I remember as far back as Lebo Mathosa, I was working with her, and she was like, I’ve always been so scared of you.

“Then I started hearing more and more of that, but people that know me, they’re like, ‘if anything, there’s nothing serious about you. You don’t take anything seriously,” said Bala. Commenting on YouTube, fans agreed that they thought Bala was the serious type until now. Phumlani Shinga wrote, “I thought Zwai was boring AF but today we got to be introduced this gangster. Zwai is funny, entertaining and a grand story teller and relatable.... McG continues to be the best Male version of Oprah.”