LOOK: Caster Semenya's wife shows off pregnancy picture on Instagram

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A month ago, Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet Raseboya, hinted that they were pregnant. In June, the double Olympic champion, Semenya posted a cryptic post on her social media accounts leaving the world guessing. In a recent post, Raseboya showed off her beautiful pregnancy bump in an Instagram picture, which seems like the couple are pregnant, however this is a picture from August 2019. It is still unclear whether the couple are having another baby, or are just pranking the world.

Semenya posted the top half of this picture on her Instagram page last year. Nevertheless the post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and followers.

Meanwhile, in a separate post on Semenya's Instagram page, the runner posted a picture of baby legs wearing a pair of black and white Nike sneakers, and a short video of a little baby girl running around the house which she captioned " And we walk".

She captioned the first picture "#1".

Caster's fans and followers wished the baby a happy 1st birthday.

andilencube said: "Seems to be a family favourite that number, number 1!!! Happy ".

palesa_mohlamme said: "Happy for you and your family ️"

morgieee said: "Going to be running like her mom soon".

zizotshwete said: "Getting ready to RUN like my Mama ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️".



tumimatsau said: "Aaaaah this one. 800m is nothing to her! O tatetse kae?"