“Mother of two loading,” Metro FM news anchor Lindi Mtshali announces second pregnancy

By Simon Majadibodu Metro FM news anchor Lindi Mtshali recently announced her second pregnancy on her Instagram account.

Sharign the happy news, Mtshali shared charming maternity pictures from her recent photo shoot, and gently embraced her growing belly. The media personality shared her happiness and admiration for the growth of her family, emphasising that children are seen as a divine gift and a cherished blessing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindelane Mtshali (@lindi_mtshali) She captioned her post: “Children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb…a reward.”

“Mother of two loading 🥹,” Metro FM’s afternoon drive show, ‘The Touch Down’ news anchor wrote. The media personality and her husband, Sabelo ‘DJ Sabby’ Mtshali, who hosts Metro FM’s morning drive show called “Best Mornings,” tied the knot in 2022, in a stunning traditional wedding, after dating for a decade. The couple share a son named Orifha Nkosi Mtshali.

Her fans, supporters, colleagues, and husband headed to the comment section with congratulations on her second pregnancy. Her hubby, DJ Sabby was the first to comment, expressing his excitement and saying that he is hoping that it is a baby girl. “God has a way of continuously showing off. Thank you Hlabangane I am for this bundle of joy. Fingers crossed it’s a baby girl 😊🫣,” wrote @dj_sabby.

Metro FM radio host, @khutsotheledi commented: “Congratulations Ma’Lindz and DJ_SABBY 🫶🏾Your love is multiplying 💫WISHING YOU ENDLESS JOY AND BLESSINGS WITH BABY #2 ON THE WAY! 🎉 💕.” “So beautiful 🤩 ❤️,” said @melzinbala, Metro FM news reader. @goitsi_love said: “Congratulations lindy I pray is a baby gal cause dj sabby is forever talking about wanting a baby gal 😍.”