Mzansi angered by Tyrese Gibson's reverse racism post

The streets of social media are angry and are demanding an apology from musician and actor, Tyrese Gibson. In a now deleted Instagram post, The "Fast & Furious" actor posted a very controversial picture collage that implied that white people are being oppressed by black people and people of colour in South Africa. The first picture showed a few white men cuffed in chains by necks, while a Black man sits in the middle with a gun. In the next frame a white lady sits on the couch taking care of a baby, while a black woman dressed up in front of a mirror. The third frame shows Asian women getting their feet pedicured by white women and the last picture frame showed a white little girl at a toy shop looking at a shelf of Black Barbie dolls. Gibson, who is known for his controversial statements, captioned this picture: "The flip... Get to YouTube this is what's going on in South Africa....".

Social media users were furious at the picture and called Gibson out for spreading "fake news".

Bonang Matheba even jumped in and tweeted: "....please, don't come talk shit here about South Africa. Jou swine!"

They then screen grabbed the Instagram post and shared it on Twitter, where he was dragged even more.

Here's what tweeps had to say:

Tyrese must learn not to mess with South Africans, we must strike him with lightning, show him what we are made of. pic.twitter.com/eMJlxFVRKA — Nomfundo (@Thatorh1) June 18, 2020

I can’t get over Tyrese defending himself to South Africans in his comments on some “based on my 10+ visits to South Africa,” yewethu we live here, we’ve seen and lived so much more than your little upper class hotel visits imagine phikisaring us about our own country — Thamani 🦋 (@buqaqawulii) June 18, 2020

Which South Africa is he talking about? The one in Mars perhaps. Last I checked white people are still living their best lives, SA is the most unequal country in the world, most of the wealth is in the hands of yts. So wtf are you talking about? @Tyrese — Sewela (@Sewela74185542) June 18, 2020

We don’t want his apology. He must just not talk about South Africa.. just leave us.. we even forgot that there was a a Tyrese.. can he just forget that there is such a place called South Africa and we will leave him alone — GLAMMAMIS (PTY)LTD (@Charneychantal) June 18, 2020

Even if he claims "it was not meant to be taken literally" , it is crass and out of context considering what's happening around world rn. @Tyrese you should know better! Drop the calmness in your responses too, we have every right to be angry! — Palesa Mashaba (@APinkStarBurstt) June 18, 2020



