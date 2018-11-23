Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

The reigning Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green was all smiles at her farewell held at The Maslow in Sandton on Thursday, November 22, where she revealed her national costume and evening gown, ahead of her appearance at the 2018 Miss Universe pageant which is set to take place on December 17 in Bangkok, Thailand. “I feel so blessed and grateful that I have achieved the dream of becoming Miss South Africa, and that I get to achieve another dream. It’s an amazing opportunity to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant”, she told the audience.

The reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel Peters will hand over the crown to her successor and many are hopeful that Green will achieve a feat that only one other country has achieved in Miss Universe’s history.

Miss Universe is known for only one “double win” in its history - Venezuela’s Dayana Mendoza and Stefanía Fernández took the crown consecutively in 2008 and 2009.

Green’s national costume represents South Africa’s national bird, the blue crane, and member of the costume design team and coach Werner Wessels explained that the costume was a concept that was waiting for Miss South Africa 2018.

“I wanted to do a blue crane for three years but I knew that I needed a really tall Miss SA to pull it off, someone with a really long neck. When Tamaryn was crowned, I knew that this year we would finally get to use this design as the national costume”.

Designers behind Green’s evening gown, Galluzzi e Gini explained that they designed something that was different to what people expected Miss South Africa to wear.

“Tamaryn is our idea of the modern 21st-century woman; one that exudes confidence, intelligence and beauty, and whatever we put on her we always want her to be the star with simple and clean lines, modern shapes and cuts and silhouettes that highlight her frame and her personality,” they said.

As for Green, the pageant queen said that she is most excited to represent the Mzansi in Thailand, learn from her fellow pageant queens and show them the passion that South Africans have for dancing.

“I’m really excited to show them the gees that South Africans have, especially when it comes to dancing and display the incredible rhythm that we have”.

