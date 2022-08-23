Olivia Wilde hits out at ‘toxic negativity’ some fans aim at her relationship with Harry Styles

Joining the singer in his cover story chat for the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine, the actress, 38, said she didn’t understand hateful comments about her and admitted most of the singer’s followers were “true champions of kindness”. Styles, 28, admitted in the interview that spiteful comments about mum-of-two Wilde “obviously” don’t make him “feel good”.

She said: “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry and everything he puts out there. “I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.” The couple were first photographed holding hands at the wedding of the “As It Was” manager and close friend Jeffrey Azoff in January 2021, after they met on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling”, Olivia’s upcoming film starring the ex-One Direction member.

Wilde is still navigating a custody battle with her “Ted Lasso” actor ex, Jason Sudeikis, 46, with whom she shares children, son Otis, eight, and five-year-old daughter Daisy. Styles added in the interview, for which he wore gender-fluid feathers and fur outfits that he strives not to talk about life “away from work” or correct stories about him. Watch video:

He said: “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.” Styles also admitted he had dreaded the thought of telling potential partners thy may be exposed to gossip and attacks in nasty corners of social media.

