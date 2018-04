Today women of South Africa rocked their black outfits paired with doeks, head wraps and berets in honour of the the late mam Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a struggle icon and a fashionista of note.

Over the years Madikizela-Mandela dressed elegantly in African prints, beads and head wraps, berets and turbans.

Taking to social media local stars Boity Thuli, Bonang Matheba,Mel Bala, Lira, Unathi Msengana, Anele Mdoda also took part in in the #AllBlackWithADoek movement in celebration of Madikizela-Mandela’s life.

Fantastic fashion moments from #WinnieMadikizelaMandela

No darkness can overshadow what we can accomplish https://t.co/dpN9U3ktu0 my sisters ✊🏾I see you 🖤#iamwinniemandela pic.twitter.com/CnqzgaESH7 — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) April 6, 2018

Zintathu: She has not died. She has multiplied #iamwinniemandela

BasetsanaKumalo: Winnie Mandela didn't die, she multiplied. Today in honour of Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela it's an #AllBlackWithDoek day. We rise to the clarion call of remembering a stalwart who fearlessly fought for our freedom.



Connie_ferguson: #AllBlackWithADuKe #LegendsLiveForever #Lioness #Courageous #Fierce #Mmangwanaotswarathipakafabogaleng #AMothersLove #Multiplied #RIPWinnieMandela

Siwedweba: #allblackwithadoek #iamwinniemandela #formama #wearewinniemandela #impondoelihle

Miss_lira#: IamWinnieMandela Miss_lira#: IamWinnieMandela

Innosadiki‪: #RIPWinnieMadikizelaMandela #AllBlackWithADoek‬ Innosadiki‪: #RIPWinnieMadikizelaMandela #AllBlackWithADoek‬

Ayandancwane: She definitely multiplied ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 Long live the spirit of Winnie Mandela Long Live✊🏽 #iamwinniemandela #ripwinniemandela Ayandancwane: She definitely multiplied ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 Long live the spirit of Winnie Mandela Long Live✊🏽 #iamwinniemandela #ripwinniemandela

IOL

Unathi.co: You are beautiful! We are beautiful! We ARE #IAmWinnieMandela @mrsnjamz