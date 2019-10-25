PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' episode 10 features a heated debate over Burna Boy









Recording artist Burna Boy poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday. This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Alyssia Birjalal and Liam Karabo Joyce and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry. No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it. "Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.

This week the team talks about Burna Boy being announced as one of the headlining acts at the upcoming Africans Unite concert, which is taking place next month.

After his comments about xenophobia in South Africa and his threat towards AKA, should he be performing in South Africa so soon? Or is it a litmus test to how he will be received in the country when he comes to perform for Afropunk later this year?

The team also discuss the friendship of Bonang Matheba and Lorna Maseko and how it's maybe more layered and complex than we think... Like most friendships.

I'm here for @mihlalii_n and @lasizwe living there best lives!!! Lasize and Mihlali to the word. Amapiano to the world #lasizwe #mihlali pic.twitter.com/FHVkhe6oos — BABY GIRL (@Kesia_Jou) October 23, 2019

With Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe Dambuza attending the YouTube Black event in Atlanta, the team praises their hard work, but also call into question a certain dance move done by Lasizwe and former Disney Channel star, Skai Jackson... Is it about "drugs"?

After the "Idols SA furore, the team discusses whether this should be the final season of the show; and to end off, they pick their celebrity of the week and the people and things they are stanning or banning.

Listen to the full podcast below: