PODCAST: Stirring The Pop Episode 13 talks AKA, Burna Boy, Bonang, Sjava and Mince Pies









Charlemagne, Bonang Matheba and DJ Envy "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday.

This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Alyssia Birjalal and Nosipho Nyide and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office.

The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.

No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.

"Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

Each episode starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.





In this week's epsiode the team talks about AKA wanting an apology from Burna Boy, Lady Zamar's abuse allegations and how Sjava is now involving the high court, Bonang Matheba living her best life in New York and being interviewed on The Breakfast Club and whether Alicia Keys is the right person to host the 2020 Grammy Awards.





The topic of the week is the increasing cost of DStv and yet not finding anything to watch. Is it a scam or just a programming issue? The team gets deep, airing their feelings about peak TV and whether streaming services are making things easier or more difficult.





There's also an animated discussion on mince pies, Choice Assorted biscuits, Tin Roof ice cream and the crazy weather in KZN.





Listen to the episode, below:





The podcast is produced and edited by Londiwe Gumede for Independent Media South Africa.