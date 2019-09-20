Madam Evodia Mogase. Picture: Instagram

"Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. Hosted this week by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Alyssia Birjalal, Liam Karabo Joyce and Sacha van Niekerk, and recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office, the show serves celebrity news and popular culture with the spiciest of the city’s curry.

"Stirring The Pop"" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "Spice", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent.

This week's "Spice" segment talks about Zodwa Wabantu and her new bloke who she wants to make famous in season two of her reality show, Iggy Azalea's twar with Wendy Williams after Wendy asked "Who's the Australian girl with the fake body", Madam Evodia being omitted from season two of "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg", Jessica Nkosi accuses her baby's father of cheating after her fans sent her receipts of his affair and, on a less cheerful note, we talk about the untimely death of Idols star Thami.

In this week's entertainment segment we shine light on break out star, Pinky Girl who recently received a car from her cousin, Bonang Matheba. Pinky Girl has also found love and he lives in Limpopo. We ask, will you gift your cousin a car?

We give the lowdown of where to spot the royals on their first official family visit in Cape Town.

And also celebrate the Ndlovu Youth Choir for doing South Africa proud in "America's Got Talent".

And we end of the show with a ban.

Listen to the full podcast below: