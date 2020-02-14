This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Clinton Moodley, Nosipho Nyide and Sacha van Niekerk and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office.





The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.





No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by a topic of the week and then to end things off, the popular 'Stan or Ban' segment.





This week the team talks about what happened at the 92nd Academy Awards, Anele Mdoda's red carpet coverage at the Oscars, reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming celebration and the shocking news about Pamela Anderson's 12 day marriage to Jon Peters.





The topic of the week sees the team speak about the end of Isidingo, which has been cancelled by SABC 3. Now with the channel having lost two of it's iconic brands, Isidingo and Top Billing, the channel needs something to keep us tuned in.





They also ask talk about the shows they think should be cancelled or given a break.



