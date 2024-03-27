Prince Harry has been named in lawsuit accusing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual abuse

The Duke of Sussex, 39, has been named in a $30 million (approximately R560 million) lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual abuse, although Harry himself is not a defendant and has not been accused of any criminality linked to the rapper.

In a surprising turn of events, Prince Harry finds himself embroiled in the sex scandal saga involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The lawsuit, filed by music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, 39, alleges a series of allegations including sexual misconduct, grooming, and sex trafficking, in which Diddy is said to have participated.

According to court documents filed last month, guests were reportedly drawn to Diddy's alleged sex-trafficking parties due to his “access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, musicians, and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry”.

The unexpected mention of Prince Harry in the lawsuit sheds light on a connection that dates back to 2007 when Harry and his brother, Prince William, 41, hosted a party to thank performers who participated in the 'Concert for Diana' benefit at Wembley Stadium in London.