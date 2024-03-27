Prince Harry has been named in lawsuit accusing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual abuse

In a surprising turn of events, Prince Harry finds himself embroiled in the sex scandal saga involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, has been named in a $30 million (approximately R560 million) lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual abuse, although Harry himself is not a defendant and has not been accused of any criminality linked to the rapper.
The lawsuit, filed by music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, 39, alleges a series of allegations including sexual misconduct, grooming, and sex trafficking, in which Diddy is said to have participated.
According to court documents filed last month, guests were reportedly drawn to Diddy's alleged sex-trafficking parties due to his “access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, musicians, and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry”.
The unexpected mention of Prince Harry in the lawsuit sheds light on a connection that dates back to 2007 when Harry and his brother, Prince William, 41, hosted a party to thank performers who participated in the 'Concert for Diana' benefit at Wembley Stadium in London.
Diddy, 54, performed a rendition of 'I'll Be Missing You' at the charity event, held in honour of the late Princess Diana. Although Harry and Diddy posed for a photo with Kanye West at the time, it remains unclear whether they maintained any further contact beyond this event.
The revelation of Prince Harry's involvement in the lawsuit emerged on Tuesday when court papers referencing him were obtained by Page Six. This development adds yet another layer of complexity to the mounting legal challenges facing Diddy.
