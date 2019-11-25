Rouge. Picture: Instagram
Local rapper Rouge shared a story of her interaction with a traffic officer on Sunday night when she was questioned about the length of her pants.

Taking to her Twitter page, the "No Strings" rapper said was stopped by a traffic officer and while he was looking in the car with his flashlight, he asked her why she wasn't wearing long pants? 

Social media influencer Lerato Mannya then asked her if she got the officer's badge number and name to report the inappropriate question from the officer. 

The "Midnight Drum" rapper explained in her reply to Mannya that this is not the first time a traffic cop has asked strange and inappropriate questions. 

Which included a officer asking her if she's married and why such a pretty girl is driving alone.  

Mannya then quote tweeted her said that women in SA have been conditioned to take sexual harassment from men and it's not okay. 

Rouge responded by lamenting that if women do question male cops on their inappropriate comments that they will make your night a "living hell" and to get out of the situation women either keep quiet or laugh with them. 