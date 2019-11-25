Rouge shares inappropriate interaction with traffic officer with fans









Rouge. Picture: Instagram Local rapper Rouge shared a story of her interaction with a traffic officer on Sunday night when she was questioned about the length of her pants.

Taking to her Twitter page, the "No Strings" rapper said was stopped by a traffic officer and while he was looking in the car with his flashlight, he asked her why she wasn't wearing long pants?

Social media influencer Lerato Mannya then asked her if she got the officer's badge number and name to report the inappropriate question from the officer.

Last night a traffic cop shined his light into my car onto my thighs and asked me why I wasn't wearing long pants.



This is south africa. — Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019

I hope you got his name and badge number, and that you’re able to report him. https://t.co/fISG4f9tG5 — Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) November 24, 2019

The "Midnight Drum" rapper explained in her reply to Mannya that this is not the first time a traffic cop has asked strange and inappropriate questions.





Which included a officer asking her if she's married and why such a pretty girl is driving alone.

The way I was shook and just wanted to leave the situation I didn't friend.



Cops are always saying weird shit to me. I married. Why is such a pretty girl all alone. This is not a first. https://t.co/6p8RDh56vJ — Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019

Mannya then quote tweeted her said that women in SA have been conditioned to take sexual harassment from men and it's not okay.

It’s not just you. Women in SA are meant to accept sexual harassment from men including cops and it’s not okay. https://t.co/j4GFaKBRtM — Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) November 24, 2019

Rouge responded by lamenting that if women do question male cops on their inappropriate comments that they will make your night a "living hell" and to get out of the situation women either keep quiet or laugh with them.