Rouge shares inappropriate interaction with traffic officer with fans
Last night a traffic cop shined his light into my car onto my thighs and asked me why I wasn't wearing long pants.— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019
This is south africa.
I hope you got his name and badge number, and that you’re able to report him. https://t.co/fISG4f9tG5— Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) November 24, 2019
The way I was shook and just wanted to leave the situation I didn't friend.— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019
Cops are always saying weird shit to me. I married. Why is such a pretty girl all alone. This is not a first. https://t.co/6p8RDh56vJ
It’s not just you. Women in SA are meant to accept sexual harassment from men including cops and it’s not okay. https://t.co/j4GFaKBRtM— Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) November 24, 2019
And trust if you point it out to them that they are being disrespectful. Cops can make your night a living hell if you try and tell them the law and shit. So we have to keep quiet.even laugh with them. https://t.co/SpwUWgbSUo— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019